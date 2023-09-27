Fatality toll increases to 125 in Nagorno-Karabakh explosion

(MENAFN) More than 125 individuals were murdered in Monday’s blast at a fuel workshop in Nagorno-Karabakh, based on the Armenian press statements on Tuesday. The explosion happened as tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians ran from the area ahead of its occupation by Azerbaijan.



The leftovers of 125 individuals were transferred to Armenia on Monday, a news agency stated, quoting Health Minister Anahit Avanesian. Initial statements after the explosion caused deaths to achieve 29, with nearly 300 wounded also an unidentified number cannot be found.



Positioned on a highway close to the self-governed local capital of Stepanakert (recognized as Khankendi in Azerbaijan), the fuel workshop blasted on Monday as troops of individuals line up to fill their automobiles. Video clips from the scene displayed common destruction, with a thick plume of oily black fume soaring into the sky over the demolished establishment.



MENAFN27092023000045015687ID1107150729