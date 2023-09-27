Canadian parliament representative quits after idolizing Ukrainian Nazi veteran

(MENAFN) Canadian House Speaker Anthony Rota retired on Tuesday following a Nazi veteran was his summoned visitor at an address by Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky. The request has encountered a massive disapproval.



Rota apologized on Monday for the existence of 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka at Zelensky’s speech to Canadian legislators on Friday, however, declined to quit. Even though legislators from all groups – together with Premier Justin Trudeau – hailed as well as much-admired Hunka at the happening, demands for Rota’s quitting developed during the weekend as the occurrence attracted global consideration, mainly from the administrations of Russia as well as Poland.



Rota ultimately declared his resignation on Tuesday afternoon, asserting that he would depart from his spot at the end of Wednesday’s meeting.



"The work of this house is above any of us. Therefore, I must step down as your speaker,” Rota stated. "I reiterate my profound regret for my error.”



MENAFN27092023000045015687ID1107150728