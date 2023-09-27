Latvian drivers could get detained for putting Russian-language bumper stickers

(MENAFN) Latvian motorists may be arrested and may even get accused with placing Russian-language bumper stickers on their automobiles, the nation`s district law enforcement organization exposed in a statement on X (previously Twitter) on Monday.



In reply to an image post by some Latvians protesting about vehicles with bumper stickers in Russian, the representative profile of the Latvian Police stated in a post cautioning that “potentially provocative inscriptions in Russian” were not allowed on vehicles given the “current geopolitical situation.”



Drivers who risked to sport such signs on their vehicles can be interrogated, arrested, or even accused with the administrative wrongdoing of “glorifying military aggression or war crimes” if they do not directly eliminate the insulting sticker also explain both their cause for having it and their purpose in showing it, based on the declaration.



