(MENAFN) United States representatives have reviewed a list of “priority reforms” proposed for Ukraine, recommending that upcoming assistance could be subject to whether the administration obeys. Directed by the White House, the document was allegedly shared with other possible backers of the Ukrainian conflict attempt.



In a declaration on Monday, the United States Embassy in Kiev established that it had “provided a proposed list of priority reforms” destined for “discussion and feedback” amid Ukrainian representative as well as other probable contributors.



“This list was provided as a basis for consultation with the Government of Ukraine and key partners as part of our enduring support to Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe, a goal the United States strongly supports,” the embassy also noted. It went on to quote earlier comments by Leader Joe Biden that his management is “supporting reforms that are going to combat corruption” in Ukraine.



MENAFN27092023000045015687ID1107150726