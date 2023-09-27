US legislators recommend huge cut to Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) The United States Senate has achieved a temporary agreement on a payments bill required to prevent a federal budget disaster, with legislators approving to slash almost USD20 billion in anticipated help for Ukraine after push-back by some Republicans.



The upper chamber concluded discussion on the budget lawmaking on Tuesday evening, gathering the backing desirable to advance to a last vote, representatives from both groups stated.



“All through the weekend – night and day – Senate Democrats and Republicans worked in good faith to reach an agreement on a continuing resolution that will keep the government funded and avert a shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, stated in a declaration.



The halt-gap bill is going to allegedly assign USD6.2 billion for help to Ukraine, an important drop from the almost USD25 billion initially required by Democrats.



