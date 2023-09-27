US legislators recommend huge cut to Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) The United States Senate has achieved a temporary agreement on a payments bill required to prevent a federal budget disaster, with legislators approving to slash almost USD20 billion in anticipated help for Ukraine after push-back by some Republicans.
The upper chamber concluded discussion on the budget lawmaking on Tuesday evening, gathering the backing desirable to advance to a last vote, representatives from both groups stated.
“All through the weekend – night and day – Senate Democrats and Republicans worked in good faith to reach an agreement on a continuing resolution that will keep the government funded and avert a shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, stated in a declaration.
The halt-gap bill is going to allegedly assign USD6.2 billion for help to Ukraine, an important drop from the almost USD25 billion initially required by Democrats.
MENAFN27092023000045015687ID1107150725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.