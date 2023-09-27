Global Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030

The key factors driving the market growth are the changing regulatory landscape and growth in emerging areas such as personalized medicine, biosimilars, and orphan drugs. There have been significant changes to the FDA's drug approval processes. Recently, the 21st Century Cures bill was passed, which is expected to speed up the approval process of the FDA for certain types of drugs.

The FDA has launched four programs-Accelerated Approval, Priority Review, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy-to expedite drug reviews for serious and life-threatening diseases. The medicines under these programs are approved faster by regulatory agencies.

In addition, in the UK, the launch of The Accelerated Access Collaborative, a government initiative to fast-track patient access to potential breakthrough medicines, is anticipated to boost the availability and accessibility of novel therapies in the country. These changes in approval processes are expected to drive innovation and increase the demand for regulatory service providers who are well-acquainted with recent changes in approval processes globally.

The demand for regulatory specialization in these fields is anticipated to increase with the growth of the markets for biosimilar, orphan medications, personalized medicines, companion diagnostics, adaptive trial designs, and other products. Demand for specialized service providers with expertise in regulatory affairs is increasing as companies expand into different industries and face a growing burden of regulatory compliance. Government financing has considerably accelerated the development of orphan medications, particularly in industrialized economies.

Several companies are involved in collaborations, acquisitions, and new product development to gain a position in the market. For instance, in October 2022, Freyr partnered with an orthopedic implant manufacturing company in Korea, and as per the agreement, provided it with regulatory device registration and legal representation services.

Moreover, in January 2022, Parexel International Corporation formed a Regulatory & Access Consulting Organization. This organization was established to provide regulatory support to clinical studies from the early stages.

Key Attributes: