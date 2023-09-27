5G FWA Extension Technology Is The Key To Reaching Faster Speeds In Apartment Complexes Says Incoax

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUND, SWEDEN, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Extension technology is paving the way for less complicated and cheaper delivery of gigabit or multi-gigabit connectivity to apartment complexes. This is being spearheaded by MoCA AccessTM technology that leverages existing in-building coaxial cabling according to Helge Tiainen, Head of Business Development, Marketing & Sales at InCoax Networks.The technology provides operators with shortened deployment times, faster time to revenue of services, and CapEx savings. MoCA AccessTM is a technology for fiber or FWA extension that is capable of symmetrical data rates of 2.5 Gbps and up to 3.2 Gbps in some cases over the existing in-building coaxial network.“A considerable obstacle for network operator roll-out plans has been the effective delivery of reliable gigabit or multigigabit speeds for brownfield MDUs,” Tiainen continued.“This is driving the growth of fiber access and 5G mmWave FWA technologies, particularly when it is deemed that laying fibre to the home or Ethernet cabling from the rooftop is not cost-effective. We need multiple technologies to reach the ambitious global targets laid out for digital inclusion. By relying on just one technology, such as fiber, we will slow down roll-outs and even risk leaving a large portion of the population behind.Tiainen has helped launch, and called for others to contribute to, the Broadband Forum's“Fixed Wireless Access Extension” project that will help connect Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs) with 5G FWA. The project is primarily focused on reaching apartments and flats within MDUs by reusing existing property infrastructure, such as coaxial cabling, to extend the FWA connectivity to all apartments.Coverage is uncertain between the base station and the apartments due to wall attenuation of the 5G signal, as the higher frequency mmWave signals often struggle to penetrate through multiple walls, typical of an MDU.“That is why 5G FWA Extension technology that leverages existing property infrastructure should be a no brainer for network operators,” stated Tiainen.“They will have a faster return on investment as DSL customers can be turned to 5G FWA subscribers, and additional costs for re-cabling property infrastructure is prevented thanks to MoCA Access technology.”InCoax Networks will be attending this year's WISPAPALOOZA at booth 701 on October 9-12 at the Paris / Horseshoe, Las Vegas, Nevada.-ENDS-About InCoax NetworksInCoax Networks AB specializes in the innovation of reusing existing in-building infrastructure for broadband access providing the next-generation multi-gigabit networking solutions to the World's leading telecom and broadband service operators. InCoax delivers the latest, most advanced and cost-effective technology available to reach multi-gigabit connectivity, where fiber is either too expensive, labor-intensive or even impossible to install. Leading products include the InCoax Controllers/DPUs, such as the new InCoax D2501, and access modems, which provide reliable,cost-effective Gigabit or Multi-Gigabit broadband speeds over existing coaxial networks.To quickly learn more about InCoax's Fiber Access and FWA Extension, visit .Competition in the broadband market is fueling the need for fiber to be pushed deeper into the network and closer to the end-user. Customer demand for fast broadband and operator's challenge to cost-effectively provide the services with an FTTH strategy only, has sparked an interest in solutions that enable easier in-building access. Deploying InCoax's D2501 technology is a sustainable way for operators to upgrade their existing networks, with high-speed Internet services available at the home entertainment hub in the apartment.

