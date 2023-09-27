(MENAFN) In a wide-ranging meeting the previous weekend that was released as much of France was suitably pasted to the Paris Saint Germain vs. Olympique Marseille football game, Leader Emmanuel Macron was questioned regarding his new unhealthy breakup. He was mainly too glad to spill all his emotions regarding the relationship, like he was chatting with Oprah Winfrey rather than TV news newscasters.



He stated that France was finishing its army collaboration with Niger also deporting France’s ambassador to Niamey as well as nearly 1,500 hordes. It’s about time, since he was already deserted a month ago also Niger has been threatening to get France’s camp off its land.



France’s army existence in some of its previous African colonies, together with Niger, was to fight radicals, he stated, also noting that without France’s existence, “most of these countries would have already fallen prey to territorial caliphates and jihadists.”



