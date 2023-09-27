Latvia to capture drivers for putting Russian-language bumper stickers on cars

(MENAFN) Latvian motorists may be captured and even indicted for placing Russian-language bumper stickers on their cars, the nation’s national police agency declared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.



In reply to pictures published by many Latvians objecting around vehicles with bumper stickers in Russian, the official account of the Latvian Police published a declaration caution that “potentially provocative inscriptions in Russian” were not permitted on cars regarding the “current geopolitical situation.”



As mentioned in the statement, drivers who dared to display such decals on their vehicles risk being interrogated, detained, as well as charged with the administrative offense of "glorifying military aggression or war crimes" unless they immediately remove the offending sticker and provide an explanation for why they own it and why they intend to display it.



In addition, the police urged Latvians to phone a hotline and report any stickers they saw on their neighbors.

