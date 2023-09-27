UK home secretary criticizes UN refugee treaty as "absurd, unsustainable"

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom's Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, delivered a strongly critical assessment of the current operation of the United Nations refugee treaty on Tuesday, labeling it as "absurd and unsustainable." Speaking at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, Braverman raised concerns about the United Nations' 1951 Refugee Convention, asserting that it extends protection to a staggering number of individuals, nearly 800 million, some of whom she believes should not qualify for international refugee protection.



Braverman's argument primarily centers on her contention that the interpretation of key terms within the convention has undergone significant evolution over time, resulting in an expansive definition of refugees. She specifically pointed to Article 1 of the convention, which defines a 'refugee' as someone who, due to a "well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion," cannot safely remain in their country of nationality.



In her address, Braverman highlighted that as case law has developed, there has been a discernible shift in interpretation away from the term 'persecution' toward a broader definition more aligned with 'discrimination.' This shift, according to Braverman, has led to a situation where the convention's scope has expanded to encompass a vast number of individuals seeking refuge worldwide.



Braverman's remarks underscore the complex and evolving nature of the refugee crisis on a global scale. Her critique of the UN Refugee Convention raises important questions about how international treaties adapt to changing circumstances and the challenges faced in balancing the need for humanitarian protection with the practical realities of addressing displacement and asylum issues.

