Al-Taraqi Wins Gold In Asian Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Al-Taraqi on Wednesday won the gold medal in the skeet competition of the 19th Asian games held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. Al-Taraqi hit all of the 60 clay targets. (end) fsa.rk

