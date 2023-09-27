Kuwait Amir Congratulates Turkmenistan On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Wednesday to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow congratulating him on the national day of his country. His Highness the Amir wished President Berdimuhamedow everlasting well-being and the people of Turkmenistan progress and prosperity. (end) ha.rk

