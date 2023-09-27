Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Turkmenistan On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Wednesday to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow congratulating him on the national day of his country. (end) ha.rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.