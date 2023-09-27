Suntec India Attends Google's First-Ever In-Person Search Central Live Event In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a globally renowned IT outsourcing and BPO company, recently had the privilege of attending Google's inaugural in-person Search Central Live event held in India. This significant gathering took place in Delhi on September 25, 2023, and brought together digital marketing experts from across India to delve into the latest developments in Google Search and glean firsthand insights from Google's own teams.



The event provided attendees with the opportunity to hear directly from Google executives and experts regarding the ongoing innovations that Google is diligently refining, and how these innovations are poised to shape the future of online search.



Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Marketing at SunTec India, expressed his enthusiasm about being a part of this landmark event for Google in India, emphasizing, "Being able to hear directly from Google's teams about the future of Search offered us a sneak peek into the forthcoming landscape that digital marketers can anticipate. Google is set to introduce its new search generative experience (SGE) on a global scale in the upcoming year."



In Rohit's perspective, Google is clearly dedicated to enhancing the intuitiveness, assistance, and inclusivity of search technology. He highlighted Google's meticulous evaluation of web content, emphasizing the importance of consistent authority across various platforms, which Google intends to verify and scrutinize closely.



Rohit further commented, "The future of conventional SEO appears to be fading. If I were to summarize the Google Search Central Live event for my fellow marketers, I would simply state that the reimagined Google Search places user intent above mere keywords."



Google's overarching goal is to enhance the search experience for everyone, prompting businesses to shift their focus toward creating high-quality, user-relevant content. The era of attempting to outsmart search engines is drawing to a close, as Rohit pointed out. Instead, it's about producing genuinely valuable content for users. However, he acknowledged that implementing Google's vision of helpful content within a B2B context might present its own set of challenges.



This period presents an exciting yet uncertain landscape for digital marketers as they adapt to this new search era. For SunTec India, the event offered a priceless glimpse into the future of Google's core search offerings. As a trusted Google partner and a leading provider of digital marketing services, the company eagerly anticipates reevaluating its strategies to enhance search visibility and success, both for itself and its clients.



About SunTec India:

SunTec India is a prominent IT and business process outsourcing company with a client base spanning over 8,530 clients from 50 countries, and a workforce of more than 1,500 full-time employees. The company boasts partnerships with AWS and Shopify, CMMI-3 certification, HIPAA compliance, Microsoft collaboration, and ISO certification. With over two decades of experience, SunTec India offers comprehensive support in domains such as data, eCommerce, web and app development, digital publishing, and online marketing services.



