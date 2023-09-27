Azerbaijani Mod's Chiefs Pay Homage At Martyrs' Graves On Occasion Of Remembrance Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officers of the Defense Ministry have visited the Second Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance Day, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, first, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, accompanied by the military orchestra, was performed.

"The memory of the sons of Azerbaijan, who became martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence, prayers were made for their souls, and flowers were laid at their graves," the ministry said.

Besides, Hasanov and other high-ranking officers of the ministry met with martyrs' families and relatives and inquired about their concerns.

"Members of martyrs' families expressed satisfaction with the reconstruction and landscaping work done in the alley, including the conditions created for visitors. They expressed gratitude for the respectful and careful attitude towards the graves of martyrs," the ministry added.

Remembrance Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the second Karabakh war.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late September to early November 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.