Azerbaijani Mod's Chiefs Pay Homage At Martyrs' Graves On Occasion Of Remembrance Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijani
Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other
high-ranking officers of the Defense Ministry have visited the
Second Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance Day,
Trend reports via the
ministry.
According to the ministry, first, the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan, accompanied by the military orchestra, was
performed.
"The memory of the sons of Azerbaijan, who became martyrs for
the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was
honored with observing a minute of silence, prayers were made for
their souls, and flowers were laid at their graves," the ministry
said.
Besides, Hasanov and other high-ranking officers of the ministry
met with martyrs' families and relatives and inquired about their
concerns.
"Members of martyrs' families expressed satisfaction with the
reconstruction and landscaping work done in the alley, including
the conditions created for visitors. They expressed gratitude for
the respectful and careful attitude towards the graves of martyrs,"
the ministry added.
Remembrance Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan for honoring
and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in
the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the second Karabakh war.
Following over a month of military action to liberate its
territories from Armenian occupation from late September to early
November 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender
document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Armenia's Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Russia Vladimir
Putin.
