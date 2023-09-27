Azerbaijan Holds Minute Of Silence On Occasion Of Remembrance Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.
The memory of
the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War has been honored with a
minute of silence in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Traffic flow in the country was suspended.
A minute of silence is accompanied by the honking of cars, metro
trains, and ships in Baku Bay.
As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers
and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of
Azerbaijan and sacrificing their lives for their Motherland, who
raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories
liberated from Armenia occupation, by order of President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued an order dated December 2, 2020, a
decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as Remembrance
Day.
