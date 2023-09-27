Azerbaijani Central Bank, WB Follow Up Joint Project To Upgrade Financial Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) are jointly
implementing "Financial Sector Modernization Project 3", Trend reports.
According to CBA, in order to determine the scope of the project
and refine its directions, a WB expert mission will visit Baku in
the last week of September this year for relevant meetings.
The main goal of the project is to strengthen the supervision
and regulation of the financial sector, support the implementation
of the state program for financial accessibility, and provide
support to the CBA in monitoring the financial sector.
The previous meeting between representatives of the CBA and the
WB discussed current cooperation and future directions for
technical assistance.
