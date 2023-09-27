Azerbaijan's Aghdam Holds Minute Of Silence On Occasion Of Remembrance Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 27.
A minute of
silence has been held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam on the Day of
Remembrance of the 2020 second Karabakh war martyrs, Trend reports.
The second Karabakh war began on September 27, 2020, and ended
with the brilliance of Azerbaijan over Armenia.
As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs-soldiers and
officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of
Azerbaijan and sacrificed their lives for their motherland-who
raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories
liberated from Armenian occupation, by order of President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who issued an order dated December 2,
2020, a decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as
Remembrance Day.
