US Embassy In Azerbaijan Shares Publication On Remembrance Day


9/27/2023 5:23:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Embassy of the United States in Azerbaijan shared a publication on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

"On Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day - September 27, we express our condolences to the families of those killed in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Today, our embassy will observe a minute of silence in memory of those killed in the conflict. The United States is committed to promoting a peaceful and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region," the embassy said.

The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with Azerbaijan's brilliant victory over Armenia, began on September 27, 2020.

According to the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually celebrates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107150619

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search