US Embassy In Azerbaijan Shares Publication On Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Embassy of
the United States in Azerbaijan shared a publication on the
occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.
"On Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day - September 27, we express our
condolences to the families of those killed in the conflict between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. Today, our embassy will observe a minute of
silence in memory of those killed in the conflict. The United
States is committed to promoting a peaceful and prosperous future
for the South Caucasus region," the embassy said.
The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with
Azerbaijan's brilliant victory over Armenia, began on September 27,
2020.
According to the decree of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually
celebrates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep
respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought
in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
