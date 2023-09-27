Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 130 Times, Man Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 26, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 130 times. A civilian man, 66, was killed. Another man, 56, was injured.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Malashko, a total of 27 settlements were affected by Russian attacks.

“116 artillery strikes were launched on Yurkivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Levadne, Mali Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Lukianivske, Prymorske, Plavni, and other frontline towns and villages,” Malashko wrote.

Russian invaders launched four air strikes on Orikhiv, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka; four drone attacks on Huliaipole, Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka; and attacked Novodarivka, Tavriiske, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) six times.

A man, 66, was killed in Russia's shelling of Orikhiv. Another man, 56, was injured in Prymorske and taken to hospital in grave condition.

Fifteen reports were submitted on the damage caused by Russian attacks to residential houses and infrastructure objects.