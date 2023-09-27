Russia Sends New Army To Front - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since mid-September 2023, Russia has most likely sent elements of its new 25th Combined Arms Army to the front for the first time. The formation began moving to Ukraine in late August.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on the social network X (Twitter), citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reported.

The report says that units from two of 25 CAA's manoeuvre components, 67th Motor Rifle Division and 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, are reported to be fighting on the front in a sector west of Severodonetsk and Kreminna, along the border between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Intelligence experts note that since the start of the invasion, Russia has only rarely maintained an uncommitted army-size grouping which could potentially form the basis of a major new offensive thrust.



“With 25 CAA apparently being deployed piecemeal to reinforce the over-stretched line, a concerted new Russian offensive is less likely over the coming weeks”, the British Ministry of Defense said in a report.

As reported, in a previous report, British intelligence said that in recent weeks, the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) has suffered large-scale attacks, culminating in strikes on its headquarters in Sevastopol on September 20 and 22, 2023.