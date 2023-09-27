Over 30 Houses Damaged In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 26, 2023, many detached houses were damaged and destroyed in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region. Industrial and agricultural infrastructure objects were also affected by Russian attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Horlivka direction, five houses were damaged in the Toretsk community: two in Petrivka and three in Shcherbynivka. In the Chasiv Yar community, seven detached houses, one apartment block and one industrial building were damaged. Fifteen detached houses were hit in Kostiantynivka,” Moroz wrote.

In the Kurakhove community, such settlements as Zoria and Kurakhivka came under enemy fire. An agricultural enterprise and a detached house were damaged.

In the Lysychansk direction, one house was destroyed and four damaged in Zvanivka. Six streets were affected by Russian attacks in Siversk.

In the Volnovakha direction, Russians opened fire on Vuhledar 24 times. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

Photo: Ihor Moroz, Facebook


