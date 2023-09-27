Two Men Injured As Russians Attack Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 27, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol and Myrove community with heavy artillery.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night the enemy shelled the Myrove community and the city of Nikopol with heavy artillery. Two men, aged 44 and 68, were injured and taken to hospital in moderately grave condition,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, a two-storey building caught fire. Rescuers extinguished it.

Additionally, a private enterprise was damaged. Four household buildings were seriously damaged and one destroyed completely. Six detached houses were hit, as well as a car, gas pipelines, and a power transmission line.