EMIN Announces Duet With Nicole Scherzinger

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN ) has
announced a duet with the world-famous American singer Nicole
Scherzinger.
"A great evening with superstar Nicole Scherzinger - who will be
my duet partner on my next single. She's as extraordinarily
talented as she is beautiful and cannot wait for you all to hear
the song," EMIN wrote on Instagram .
Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer, songwriter, dancer,
actress, and television personality. She is best known as the lead
singer of the Pussycat Dolls.
The collaboration with Nicole Scherzinger is expected at the end
of May, 2023.
Emin Agalarov's interest in music began during his high school
years in the United States.
After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where
he continued composing songs.
In 2005, he began working with his vocal and music teacher,
renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays
tribute in his concerts.
His first studio album, Still, was released in 2006, selling in
the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional
30,000 in CIS countries.
Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's
Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!,
among others.
He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall
Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among
others.
In 2016, Emin was awarded the Most Stylish Musician of the
Year.
Over the past couple of years, Emin performed at large musical
contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the
2014 World Music Awards, and also the Olympic Games in Sochi in the
same year.
He is also one of the organizers of the summer music festival
"Zhara" which has turned into an annual gathering of
celebrities.
In 2020, Emin Agalarov was awarded the title of the People's
Artist of Azerbaijan and an honorary badge.
