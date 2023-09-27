Azerbaijani Artists' Art Works On Display In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani artists' art works are on display at the
international art exhibition "La beaute dans l'art" in Paris.
Organized by Togrul Narimanbayov's Association in France, the
exhibition showcased colorful art pieces by Azerbaijani artists
Asmar Narimanbayova, Jamala Rahmanli, Leyla Aliyeva, Nuray
Garayeva, Aitaj Salayeva, Melissa Guliyeva, Asmer Gummatova, Ayyan
Zeynalli, Yegyana Huseynova, Navai Metin, Leyla Shabanova , Maryam
Musayeva, Medina Hamidova, Ekhtiram Mamedov, Gulnara Mamedova,
Amelia Mammadova, Davud Bayramov, Aydin Mehdiyev, Salakheldin
Mirzazade, Ayaz Mahmudov, Zeynab Rafiyeva, Leyla Shabanova and
Medina Hamidova, Azernews reports.
Also, visitors to the Paris gallery were able to get acquainted
with the work of the Turkish artist K. Muzaffer Gençer and Italian
photographers.
Along with professional artists, the exhibition presents works
by young artists working in a creative studio under the guidance of
artist Leyla Aliyeva.
The exhibition included paintings and graphic works performed on
various themes. The gallery visitors gallery showed great interest
in the art works.
Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural
ties between Azerbaijan and France.
Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the
promotion of young talents from around the world. The association
successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.
The association was established at the initiative of a daughter
of a prominent representative of Azerbaijani art, Honored Artist of
Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova.
The artist's works are featured in many prestigious galleries
and museums not only in Azerbaijan, but also in America, France,
Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland,
and China.
