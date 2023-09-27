President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Victory Park In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 27, Remembrance Day, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have
visited the Victory Park, which is under construction in Baku.
The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers on the
memorial stone at the park entrance.
