OTS Makes Post On Remembrance Day

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) posted a publication on its X page on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance, Azernews reports.

The post reads that the organization pays profound tribute and heartfelt gratitude to all the martyrs and veterans who served Azerbaijan with unwavering dedication.



