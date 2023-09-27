OTS Makes Post On Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) posted a publication on
its X page on the occasion of September 27 - the
Day of Remembrance, Azernews reports.
The post reads that the organization pays profound tribute and
heartfelt gratitude to all the martyrs and veterans who served
Azerbaijan with unwavering dedication.
