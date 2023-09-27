Norway assigns USD92.5M to provide vital aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Norway has assigned an extra NOK 1 billion (USD92.5 million) to offer necessary fund to Ukrainians.



That's based on the Norwegian administration, a news agency mentioned in its report.



"Norway is providing an additional NOK 1 billion to provide Ukrainians with access to the protection and life-saving assistance they need," the report notes.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt declared at the opening of the Third Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on Ukraine in Oslo: "Ukraine's civilian population has suffered greatly as a result of Russia's brutal war. The efforts of the Ukrainian people to deal with daily attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have been heroic. They need our help to make it through another winter of war."



The meeting's main topics is going to be the challenging humanitarian situation the conflict in Ukraine is creating and strategies for giving the proper assistance to the civilian population at the appropriate moment.

MENAFN27092023000045015839ID1107150598