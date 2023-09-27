Kuwaitis Teams Have Remained In Quake-Stricken Regions In Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mustafa Al-Muraini

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti relief personnel and volunteers remain stationed in the quake-demolished regions in the heights of Atlas Mountains aiding the stricken populace and consoling the bereaved who lost loved ones.

Under the logo, "fazaat al-maghreb," personnel of Kuwait Red Crescent and Kuwaiti charities have flown for thousands of kilometers from the home country, Kuwait, "the center of humanitarian action," reaching the quake demolished regions.

The earthquake that left heavy damage in Al-Hoz region claimed 3,000 lives and injured a large number of people.

Staff of the State of Kuwait Embassy in Morocco, upon instructions by the political leadership, have been involved in the relief operation, assessing the needs and participating in blood donations for the wounded.

Ambassador Abdulatif Al-Yahya along with Kuwaiti citizens residing in Morocco have also been engaged in the efforts to sooth the victims' plights.