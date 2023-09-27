Kuwait Amir Consoles Iraq After Deadly Fire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday addressed cables to Iraqi President Abdulatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Shayaa Al-Sudani expressing wholehearted condolences on the people who lost their lives in a fire at a hall during a wedding in Ninawa in North Iraq.

His Highness the Amir prayed for souls of the deceased, for the bereaved families so they may patiently bear loss of their loved ones, wished the injured quick recovery and safety for the whole people of Iraq. (end)

