Kuwait Prime Minster Consoles Iraq After Deadly Fire

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday addressed cables to Iraqi President Abdulatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Shayaa Al-Sudani expressing wholehearted condolences on the people who lost their lives in a fire at a hall during a wedding in Ninawa in North Iraq. (end) aas.rk

