USD Rises To KD 0.309 -- CBK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The US dollar rose Wednesday vis a vis the Kuwaiti Dinar by 0.03 percent to settle at KD 0.309 and the euro went down by 0.23 percent to KD 0.326 compared to yesterday's exchange rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily bulletin that the sterling pound fell by 0.44 percent to KD 0.375, also the Swiss franc by 0.47 percent to the level of KD 0.336 and the Japanese yen firmed at KD 0.002.

Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions.

