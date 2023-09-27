Iraq Declares 3 Days Of Mourning For Fire Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Iraq on Wednesday declared three days of mourning for victims who perished in the fiery fire that gutted a wedding hall in Ninawa in North Iraq.
The press office of the prime minister said a statement that the three days of mourning would be observed in all regions of the nation.
President Abulatif Rashid in a statement posted on X called for conducting investigations into circumstances of the tragic accident. (pickup previous)
