Iraq Declares 3 Days Of Mourning For Fire Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Iraq on Wednesday declared three days of mourning for victims who perished in the fiery fire that gutted a wedding hall in Ninawa in North Iraq.

The press office of the prime minister said a statement that the three days of mourning would be observed in all regions of the nation.

President Abulatif Rashid in a statement posted on X called for conducting investigations into circumstances of the tragic accident. (pickup previous)

