Kuwait's Exports To EU Show Upward Trend In 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's exports to the 27-member European Union totaled 3.16 billion euro (USD 3.3 billion) in the first seven months (Jan-July) of 2023, according to the EU statistical office.

By contrast, Kuwait's exports to the EU in the 12 months of 2022 totaled 3.5 billion euro (USD 3.6 billion).

Meanwhile, Kuwait's imports from the EU for the 12 months of 2022 were worth 5.5 billion euro, (USD 5.8 billion) and for the first seven months of 2023 worth 3.44 billion euro (USD 3.6 billion).

These figures were received by KUNA from Eurostat, the EU's statistical office said in statement released today.

Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials formed the bulk of Kuwait's exports to the EU followed by chemicals and related products.

The bulk of Kuwait's imports from the EU were miscellaneous manufactured articles, followed by chemicals and related products. (end) nk.rk

