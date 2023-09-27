Warsaw hosts 2024 UEFA Super Cup

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement, the governing body of European football, UEFA, revealed that Warsaw has been selected as the host city for the 2024 UEFA Super Cup. The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee, and the match is scheduled to take place on the 14th of August in that year. This prestigious event, which showcases the clash between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, will find its home at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.



The National Stadium, known as PGE Narodowy due to sponsorship arrangements, has a rich history of hosting prominent football events. Originally constructed for the UEFA EURO 2012 tournament, it has since been a central venue for top-tier football competitions. Notably, it was the venue for the 2015 UEFA Europa League final, where Spanish club Sevilla emerged victorious by defeating Ukraine's Dnipro with a score of 3-2. With a seating capacity of 58,000, the National Stadium stands as the largest stadium in Poland.



This decision to award Warsaw the privilege of hosting the 2024 UEFA Super Cup underscores the city's significance as a hub for European football, as well as the continued growth and popularity of the sport across the continent. It promises to be an exciting occasion for football enthusiasts and a celebration of the sport's unifying power.

