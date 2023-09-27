CNH Ag Tech Wins Big At Agritechnica Innovation Awards

CNH continues advancing its technology to make farming easier, more efficient, and more sustainable for our customers.

This commitment to excellence has been recognized with a host of innovation awards for our Case IH, New Holland and STEYR brands. Collectively, we won five medals at this year's prestigious Agritechnica Innovation Awards, conferred annually by the DLG German Agricultural Society.

New Holland Agriculture took home the show's only gold medal for the new Twin Rotor Combine Harvester Concept , which will have its world premiere at Agritechnica in November 2023. This new combine is designed to deliver higher performance, reduced grain loss and has more added automation features that will supercharge the future of farming.

The brand was also awarded a silver medal for the T7 LNG tractor concept with its 'better than zero carbon' environmentally innovative biofuel technology. This tractor helps monetize waste, improving farm profitability and offers accessible sustainability solutions for farms of all sizes. Also receiving a silver medal was the T4 Electric Power tractor , the industry's first all-electric tractor with autonomous features for maximum productivity and efficiency while delivering emission-free and silent power. The recognition and success of these machines reinforces sustainability as a central pillar of our purpose.

Case IH spotlighted its cutting-edge technology with the silver medal-winning Axial-Flow feedrate radar system , which uses forward-looking radar sensors to scan and assess crop density before it enters the combine harvester rather than the traditional system which takes place during the threshing process. Benefits to the farmer include greater consistency of throughput speeds, reduced losses, improved grain quality and reduced risk of blockages, thereby making short optimal harvesting windows more productive and profitable.

STEYR , our highly specialized tractor brand for European farming, won a silver medal for its unique Hybrid CVT tractor prototype . Its hybrid electric drive supplies additional power, taking the tractor from 180hp to 260hp. The tractor delivers faster acceleration with supercapacitor technology. E-Shuttling results in faster maneuvering at low engine speeds and a reduction in fuel use.

These medal winners, together with the innovations in our wider portfolio, testify to how CNH puts innovation, sustainability, and productivity to work for our customers everywhere.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR , for agricultural tractors; Raven , a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil , specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller , manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde , providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

