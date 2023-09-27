100 Youth Set To Learn Camping With Greening Youth Foundation And National Park Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cultivating the Next Generation of Environmental Leaders

Greening Youth Foundation and National Park Service proudly presents the 13th annual Legacy Campout.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- 100 Youth Set to Learn Camping with Greening Youth Foundation and National Park ServiceGreening Youth Foundation and National Park Service proudly presents the 13th annual Legacy Campout . This year's Legacy Campout will take place on October 6 and 7 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, located at 423 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia. The theme for this year is“Equipping Our Future.” During the campout, our young people will learn from expert speakers and demonstrators in the outdoor fields. Specifically, our campers will learn outdoor safety, campout cooking, compass reading and land navigation, camp equipment safety, bird feeding, along with other outdoor skills. They will also join Park Rangers on an all-camper scavenger hunt, along with a night hike.This year, we have a larger number of campers in the cohort. We are hosting 100 campers aged 10 to 15 years old. Thanks to our sponsors and partners, the campers will receive many exclusive giveaways like professional camping gear: backpacks, hiking boots, sleeping bags, water bottles, and much more!Renee Alston Maisonet, Director of Development for Greening Youth Foundation states,“I am super excited for the youth of Atlanta to experience this year's 13th Annual Legacy Campout! Each year, we continue to grow the event and to expose the campers to new and innovative ways to experience the outdoors from the comfort of their neighborhood. This year is no different; however, we are adding new elements that will better prepare them for greater adventures in national parks located both near and far. Greening Youth Foundation is equipping the next generation of diverse environmental stewards, and it starts here at the Legacy Campout!”Park Superintendent Judy Forte stated,“The Legacy Campout gives youth an opportunity to experience and learn about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. while experiencing the joys of camping in an urban National Park environment.”Greening Youth Foundation's mission is rooted in providing our diverse groups of youth and young adults with opportunities like these - to experience and learn the outdoors and careers in environment and conservation. To this end, we thank our partners: National Park Service, Turner Foundation, REI, Patagonia, National Recreation Foundation, Publix, Moosejaw Mountaineering and Backcountry Travel, Inc., The North Face, Outdoor Gear and Beer, The Orianne Society, Toy Smith, KEEN Footwear, Georgia Conservancy, and Smart Wool.Families are also invited to camp out with their young campers, and we welcome family members to serve as volunteers. There is still time to register, visit our website for registration at gyfoundation.org.###Media Contact:Talia AshleyCommunications Manager50 Hurt Plaza SESuite 980Atlanta, GA 30303

