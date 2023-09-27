Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Is Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 15.7% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Between 2022 and 2032, the market for mixed-mode chromatography resin is expected to expand at an amazing 15.7% CAGR. The mixed-mode chromatography resin market share's net value is anticipated to increase from US$ 91 Million in 2021 to US$ 428 Million by 2032.

The global market is anticipated to experience growth over the next years as a result of rising R&D expenditures by companies in the mixed-mode chromatographic resin market for targeted treatments for diseases including cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders.

Some of the key factors influencing the growth of the mixed mode chromatographic resin market include technological developments in biomedical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology companies' increased focus on extending their product portfolio through a huge number of drug breakthroughs and clinical trial initiatives.

The growth of manufacturing and research firms in the continents of Asia Pacific and Latin America is the main factor driving the market for mixed mode chromatography resin.

The expansion of drug discovery initiatives by significant pharmaceutical companies for emergent diseases including Ebola, Zika, and H1N1 is also boosting the market growth for mixed mode chromatography resin. Another opportunity for the global market for mixed mode chromatography resin to grow is the creation of biopharmaceutical medications as a result of developments in the pharmaceutical and biopharma sectors.

Increased demand for therapeutic antibodies for patient treatment is another important factor driving the mixed mode chromatography resin market growth. The trend of using chromatography to replace traditional separation techniques like filtration and distillation has sparked fresh ideas for chromatography applications in a variety of new fields and further boosted the demand for mixed mode chromatography resin.

Key Takeaways



In absolute dollars, the global mixed mode chromatography resin market is predicted to result in a total rise of US$ 328.4 Million, by growing at a CAGR of 15.7%over the next ten years.

Based on the numerous product categories offered by mixed-mode chromatography resin market participants, ion exchange-hydrophobic type products are the most lucrative, with a forecasted growth rate of 15.5% over the period covering the years 2022 to 2032.

The antibody production segment, with a predicted growth rate of 15.2% over the projection years, is the best-performing category for the mixed-mode chromatography resin market on the basis of several applications. In terms of total value, the mixed-mode chromatography resin market in the United States is the world's largest regional market, with a net worth of US$ 36.2 Million in 2022 and is predicted to reach a value of US$ 152.4 Million by the end of the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape for Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Key Players

Name of some of the mixed mode chromatography resin market key players are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Purolite Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Avantor, JSR Micro Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sepragen Corporation, and Merck among others.

Recent developments in the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market



The international company Merck stated in December 2020 that it will expand its manufacturing footprint at its plants situated in the United States at several locations. These locations provide vital items to clients producing life-saving medicines, such as COVID-19 vaccines, as well as biopharmaceutical manufacturing products and services. Tosoh Corporation introduced TSKgel FcR-IIIA-NPR, a novel chromatographic resin, in February 2019. This resin can aid in the analysis of antibody-drug structure and function.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Analysis Type (Ion Exchange Hydrophobic Type, Hydroxyapatite Type, and Others), by Application (Antibodies Production, Vaccine Production, Non-antibody Proteins, Antibody-drug Conjugate), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032.

