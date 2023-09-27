Discover NSRCC's Brand New Golf Course At Its Exclusive Open House | National Service Resort & Country Club

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Don't miss out on the chance to partake in the recently revealed NSRCC Kranji 18-Hole golf course and the special membership deals designed to foster closer family bonds.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 September 2023 - National Service Resort & Country Club (NSRCC), the premier destination for golf enthusiasts and families seeking a tranquil escape in Singapore, is thrilled to announce an upcoming Open House. Scheduled for 7th & 8th October 2023 from 10AM-6PM, at 10 Changi Coast Walk. This event will feature the launch of two new offerings set to elevate the golf and country club experience, catering to both golf aficionados and those yearning for quality family time amidst natural beauty.In celebration of these attractive offerings, NSRCC extends a warm invitation to its Open House event at NSRCC Changi. This event promises an engaging introduction to the club's facilities with fun-filled activities, as well as an opportunity to find out more about the Father & Son Campaign.Beyond this remarkable offer, NSRCC are pleased to present exclusive buddy deals, a special referral program for members, and a gift of a $300 eyewear voucher upon each successful membership registration. Seize this opportunity to fully enjoy the privileges, including priority golf reservations, discounted golf lesson packages, preferential rates for all facilities and events, and a host of other benefits.Come and connect with fellow golf enthusiasts, form new friendships, and celebrate the sense of camaraderie that distinguishes NSRCC as a truly unique community.Recognising the significance of family bonds, NSRCC is delighted to introduce the Father & Son Campaign, a dedicated effort aimed at nurturing and strengthening the relationships between fathers and sons.Under this initiative, fathers, as existing members, now have the unique opportunity to recommend their sons to sign up for an NSRCC membership at an astounding 50% discount. This offer extends further, allowing both fathers and sons to embark on a shared membership journey, with the added advantage of the same privileged rates for the sons. Exclusively for those who are either full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) or Operationally-Ready NSmen, this offer provides an irresistible invitation to experience golfing while forging stronger familial connections.Immerse yourself in the enchantment of NSRCC's Open House, a day filled with delights tailored for all ages. Amidst the membership signup booth, indulge in nostalgia with classic treats like ice cream, hot dog buns, assorted pancakes, and popcorn chicken. The excitement continues with a diverse range of games such as mini golf games set up by our golf academies, hoop games at our sports courts, bowling games, and many more fun activities at our function room.One of the highlights of NSRCC's offering is the newly completed NSRCC Kranji 18-hole Gary Player golf course , spanning an impressive 6400 metres and designed to provide an unparalleled golfing experience amidst breathtaking landscapes.Maintaining the integrity of the natural environment, vast expanses of pristine swampland have been thoughtfully conserved, with the addition of new ponds, marshes, and waterbodies seamlessly integrated into the course's fabric. Whether you're a seasoned golfer aiming for a hole-in-one or a budding enthusiast seeking to refine your skills, NSRCC Kranji stands as a destination that unites the exhilaration of the sport with the tranquillity of nature's embrace.Hashtag: #NSRCC

National Service Resort & Country Club

Embark on a captivating journey where golfing excellence meets heartfelt family bonds. NSRCC Singapore excitingly presents its eagerly anticipated open house event.



