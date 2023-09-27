Nortem Biogroup Starts Trading On Euronext Paris At A Valuation Of 12.9 Million Euros

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 27 September - Food technology company Nortem BioGroup (EPA:MLBIO) (MLBIO.PA), began trading today on Euronext Paris at a valuation of EUR 12.9 million and a price of EUR 5.00 per share.

The company floated 2,578,500 shares under the stock exchange symbol MLBIO.

The traditional bell-ringing ceremony at the Euronext's headquarters in La Défense was presided by the company's founder and Executive President, José Luis Vázquez.

After the ceremony, Vázquez said that "today is a historic day for Nortem and for food bio-innovation in Europe. Our listing on Euronext Paris provides us with a platform to expand our presence in global markets".

Nortem generated approximately seven million euros in sales during the 2022 financial year, mainly through Amazon's platform (AMZN). With more than half a million customers, its main market is Europe.

With this listing, Nortem BioGroup is positioned to access new financing opportunities that will enable it to accelerate its growth and consolidate its leadership in the food bioinnovation sector.

Nortem BioGroup operates as a holding company and currently controls five different brands of organic products and materials: Nortembio, NaturalPharma Laboratories, Luxury & Grace, Ecodescalk and LG Health iSystems.

In addition, more than 30% of the company's revenues are dedicated to Research and Development. R&D activities are carried out entirely in El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), where 20% of the company's workforce is dedicated to the development of new processes and products.

Nortem BioGroup's mission is to promote sustainable food choices, innovative supplements and smart probiotics. This is in line with the brand's commitment to environmental protection and human health.

