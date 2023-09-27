Event Services Market Projected To Reach $1,349.00 Billion By 2031, Expanding At A Remarkable 7.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $184.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $408.6 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.8%.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Event Services Market ," The event services market size was valued at $515.80 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,349.00 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The term event refers to organizing a show, which involves public gathering at a predetermined place and time. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. Initial stage of any major event involves understanding the audience and their behavior that excite and engage them and final stage involves conducting an event appropriately.

"Venue and catering are two most expensive components in the event services industry. Location of the event and food & beverages served during event significantly influence the success of the event. Surge in penetration of the digital technologies, owing to the presence of developed IT and telecommunications infrastructure contributes toward the growth of the market. Proliferation of digital technologies drives the growth of the hybrid events across the globe"

On the basis of event type, the corporate events & seminars segment garnered the maximum event services market share in 2020, owing to rise in number of companies and surge in frequency of conducting seminars & events . In addition, such seminars and events involve interaction between speaker and audience, thus attracting more attendees. On the other hand, music concerts category is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

This is attributed to increase in popularity of corporate events & seminars among the global population, especially youth and middle-aged individuals. Furthermore, music concerts and events Industry are expected to offer valuable opportunities for promoters and brands to align themselves with people attending concerts.

COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the event services market in 2020. Lockdown measures implemented by the government in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus led to cancellation of almost all the exhibitions, in-person meetings, trade shows, conventions, and seminars. Moreover, rapid decline in the international tourist arrivals during the pandemic led to decline in the event services market growth..

Depending on service ,the location rental segment dominated the market in 2021, garnering 30.9%.of market share The virtual or hybrid event enabler segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributable to surge in adoption of the ICT technologies among the event planners and the corporate houses across the globe. Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic is the major factor behind the rapid growth of this segment.

By organization, the small & medium enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, garnering a market share of 68.9% in 2021. Huge presence of small & medium sized enterprises and increase in number of corporate events conducted by them has propelled the growth of this segment. Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the global economy.

Region wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, as this region has been extremely successful in winning conferences of international associations with over half of the top cities and countries selected as destinations for international association conferences.

The event services industry is highly fragmented, owing to the presence of numerous players in the market. These market players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies, such as acquisition, merger, partnership, business expansion, and new product launch, which increase the intensity of competitive rivalry in Europe. The major players profiled in the report are Access Destination Services, ATPI Ltd., Bassett Events, Inc., BCD Group, FX Group Ltd., Intelligent Protection International Limited, International Security Agency, Martin Auto Ltd., StubHub, and Wonderland.

Key findings of the study

As per the event services market forecast, the global event services market was valued at $515.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,349.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By service, the location rental segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $159.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4395.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

By event type, the corporate events and seminars segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $142.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $393.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

By end user, the entertainment segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $149.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $428.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

By organization, the small and medium enterprises segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $355.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $904.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: EVENT SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Strategy, Planning, Budget, and Development

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Communication and Logistics

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Attendees Management and Engagement

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the total market value of event services market report?

Q2. What is the CAGR of event services market?

Q3. How can I get sample report of event services market?

Q4. What would be forecast period in the event services market report?

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Event Services?



