100 Dead, 150 Injured In Fire At Wedding Hall In Iraq

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A wedding hall in Iraq's Nineveh province, specifically in the Al-Hamdaniya district, caught fire on Wednesday, with the cause still under investigation.

According to the French Press Agency, the fire has resulted in a tragic toll: at least 100 lives were lost and over 150 individuals injured, marking a devastating incident in the region.

The media report suggests that casualty numbers could be even more significant, with hospital authorities only able to tally the reported fatalities and injuries, hinting at the possibility of a more sombre toll.

Iraqi civil defence authorities have declared that the fire was exceptionally intense, causing a section of the wedding hall's ceiling to collapse.

Their announcement underscores the severity of the incident and its destructive impact on the venue's structural integrity.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered concerning details surrounding the fire. Inflammable panels within the hall exacerbated safety concerns, highlighting potential violations.

Additionally, inexpensive construction materials for the hall's ceiling are believed to have contributed to the higher casualty count during this tragic incident.

