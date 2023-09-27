Fed leader backs further rise in rates in 2023

(MENAFN) Neel Kashkari, leader of the Minneapolis Fed, stated that he could back a further rise in rates of 25 basis points at the US central bank's final two meetings of 2023.



"One of the big surprises for all of us was we've raised interest rates by 5.25%. Given out how quickly we did it, I would've thought that would have slammed the brakes on the economy that consumers would be pulling back and the labor market weakening with that aggressive tightening cycle," Kashkari declared in a Q&A session held by the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business late on Monday.



"What's happened? The labor market remained very strong. Unemployment rate ticked up barely,” he stated. “And consumers have remained very strong. We are surprised about how much consumers are spending, and GDP growth has remained strong.”



The Fed updated its estimate of the American economy's growth in 2023 to 2.1 percent last week. This is an increase from the 1 percent estimate made in June, which Kashkari called "a huge revision" before stating that "the economy has continued to exceed expectations in its underlying resilience."



"So if the economy is fundamentally much stronger than we've realized, the rates would probably have to go a little bit higher and then held higher for longer to cool things off," he said.

