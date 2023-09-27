Rail And Metro Cyber Security Market- Is Your Company Prepared For Future Growth?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rail and Metro Cyber Security Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Rail and metro cyber security refers to tools and techniques, which are designed to protect network, devices &programs, and data transferred within or outside the rail or metro. Rail and metro cyber security market includes train tracking &monitoring, checking railway signaling system, damages, and unauthorized access from external entities. Railway cyber security provides security to the railway by two types, infrastructural and on-board, where infrastructural is internal security and on-board is external security. With increase in the number of security breaches and hacking by hackers, this service is helpful to provide security to railways.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has a rapidly affected the railways, thus hampering the growth of the rail and metro cyber security market.

Earlier, this market was expected to register a significant growth in 2021, but due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future as people are avoiding traveling.

Due to lockdown, rail and metro cyber security experiences a very bad hit, which eventually led to the decline in its growth.

Due to no demand, many of these cyber security has activities have been stopped and are expected to grow after the situation becomes stable.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Government rules with insurance facility and adoption of IoT & automation technologies boost the rail and metro cyber security market. Moreover, high cost and lack of progression in developing nations restrain the growth of the sector. Furthermore, urbanization and expanding network of railways provide lucrative opportunities for the rail and metro cyber security market.

Government rules to provide insurance facility

Government rules regarding passenger safety and technological development is the one of the major reason for the growth of the market. These types of securities are necessary as trains and metros cover wide locations. In addition, governments provide insurance facilities for the safety of travellers, there by driving the growth of the market.



Adoption of IoT & automation technologies

Increase in adoption of automation & IoT technologies in the transportation sector has increased the demand for rail and metro cyber security. Automation & IoT technologies help to determine the real-time information about the surroundings. In addition, threat of system hacking is present as the system can be accessed through internet. Therefore, adoption of IoT & automation technologies leads to the growth of the rail and metro cyber security market.

Rail and Metro Cyber Security Market Report Highlights

IBM, Cisco, Alstom, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Bombardier, Thales, Hitachi, General Electric, United Technologies, Siemens

By Type

Infrastructural

On-board

By Security

Network Security

Application Security

Data Protection

End Point Protection

System administration

By Component

Solutions

Service

By Region

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

the Middle East

Africa



