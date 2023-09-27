More Than 100 Dead, 150 Injured In Iraq Wedding Inferno

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

MOSUL, Iraq, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) -- A fire that raced through a hall hosting a wedding in northern Iraq killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others, Associated Press reported, citing authorities on Wednesday. The authorities warned that the death toll could rise.

The fire happened in Iraq's Nineveh province in its Hamdaniya area, authorities said. That's a predominantly an area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 335 kilometres (205 miles) northwest of the capital, Baghdad.

Survivors arrived at local hospitals, receiving oxygen and bandaged, as their families milled through hallways and outside as workers organised more oxygen cylinders.