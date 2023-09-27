Korean-Emirati Academic And Cultural Festival Held At Myongji University

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SEOUL, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Korean-Emirati Academic and Cultural Festival was held at Myongji University in South Korea, hosted by the Department of Arab Studies at Myongji University and the Middle East Studies Institute, under the patronage of the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Korea.

The festival took place in the conference hall of the Bangmok International Academic Centre at the university.

The event was attended by Eisa Abdullah Al-Samahi, Deputy Head of the UAE Mission, who met with You Byong-jin, President of Myongji University, to discuss topics of mutual interest. Professors and students from the Department of Arab Studies at the university also attended.

During the academic presentation session titled "Korean-Emirati Relations: The Present and the Future", academic presentations were made including "Methods to Enhance Soft Power of the UAE in Korea", presented by Professor Sujin Lee from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies; "The Role of Myongji University in Enhancing the Soft Power of the UAE in the Republic of Korea", presented by Professor Geong Myeong Kim from Myongji University; and "UAE's Policy in East Asia: Focus on the Republic of Korea", presented by Dr. Khalfan Al-Kindi, an expert in public policy analysis and national security.

Cultural activities included a welcoming presentation by students from the Department of Arab Studies, a promotional video about the UAE, and a traditional music performance by the UAE National Theater Arts Group.

During the opening of the event, university president You Byong-jin said, "I warmly welcome scholars and UAE officials, including Isa Al-Samahi, who visited Myongji University." He added that“the Department of Arab Studies at Myongji University has played an important role in enhancing scientific and cultural exchanges and other areas between Korea and Arab countries over the past 47 years.”

He continued, "Korea and the UAE cooperate in various sectors, including trade, investment, nuclear power plant construction, energy, healthcare, and medicine since signing the strategic partnership in 2009." He stated that“the Korean-Emirati Academic and Cultural Festival will significantly contribute to enhancing cultural exchange between the two friendly countries.”

In his remarks, Al-Samahi emphasised that "the Academic and Cultural Festival plays an important role in promoting bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the two countries." He noted that“our relations have made significant progress in recent years and were strengthened in 2018 through the strategic partnership.”

Al-Samahi further stated, "Today's event is important not only because it highlights the progress made in bilateral relations but also because it sheds light on ways to expand them in the future." He emphasised that "as part of the broader special strategic partnership framework, the UAE is keen to enhance relations with Korea in all areas, whether in the fields of culture, academic exchange, science, or technology."

