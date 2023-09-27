UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Turkmenistan On Independence Day

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Serdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on 27th of September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Berdymukhamedov on the occasion.