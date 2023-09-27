Al Ain Zoo Highlights Achievements In Tourism, Nature Preservation On World Tourism Day

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

AL AIN, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) – Al Ain Zoo showcased its efforts and accomplishments in the field of tourism, on World Tourism Day, observed on 27th September.

Al Ain Zoo is one of the most famous destinations on the Middle East tourism map, annually welcoming thousands of visitors of all nationalities and age groups who flock to the Garden City to explore the collection of wild animals and experience the nature-embracing setting of the Zoo.

Al Ain Zoo visitors can enjoy a huge variety of different animal exhibits and enclosures, all of which are carefully designed to suit their needs and match their natural habitats, supported by an array of attractive experiences and presentations such as the Wings of the Sahara show, conducted by a group of professional bird trainers specialising in training birds-of-prey and showcasing the abilities of those majestic creatures.

The Giraffe Feeding experience is one of the most popular experiences among zoo-goers, as it allows visitors of all ages to hand-feed and interact with these animals, while the crocodile feeding experience attracts a large number of visitors to watch the fearsome predators devour their meals using their huge muscular jaws.

The Zoo's higher management is always keen to constantly develop experiences and performances that attract and educate visitors in equal measures on nature preservation and wildlife protection and how the Zoo is contributing to this noble cause.

The popularity of Al Ain Zoo is demonstrated by the fact that it is preparing to receive its ten millionth visitor with an exceptional celebration and special tribute. The winner will receive a free membership that will enable them to enter the Zoo and its facilities to enjoy the various exciting experiences, services and renowned adventures free of charge for a whole year.

