Swim For Life League Kicks Off Third Edition With Over 300 Participants

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club will kick off the third round of its flagship community event, the Abu Dhabi Swim for Life League 2023, this weekend at Mohamed bin Zayed City Sports Complex.

Three hundred forty-three swimmers from 22 clubs and swimming academies nationwide across all age groups will participate in the third edition of the league.

Coinciding with the league and in collaboration with the UAE Swimming Federation's referees committee, Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club will conduct a technical workshop to enhance coaches' professional knowledge of the latest regulations and developments in swimming. The workshop will be held at the Mohamed Bin Zayed City Sports Complex on 28th September.

Humaid Al Hooti, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, said,“The increased participation at the Abu Dhabi Swim for Life League is a testament to the success our vision to increase the number of swimmers nationwide. We are on a mission to discover swimming talents that can compete strongly at international and Olympic levels. We hope that events such as the Abu Dhabi Swim for Life will encourage others to participate and will help us grow the popularity and expand participation in aquatic sports in UAE and contribute to a healthy and active society.”

The Abu Dhabi Swim for Life League, which kicked off its first last April, aims to develop aquatic sports and activate partnerships with various local and international partners. The second league round was held in July 2023 and witnessed the participation of 254 swimmers from 20 clubs and swimming academies across the UAE.

