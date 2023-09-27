Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Credefi, A Crypto Lending Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 27, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Credefi, a Crypto Lending Platform

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Credefi , an innovative lending platform that offers crypto lending solutions - collateralized with real-world assets. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can access Credefi's lending platform via web extension.



To access Credefi, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to Credefi via web extension

Users can also access Credefi via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



